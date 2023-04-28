Winnipeg man charged after unprovoked downtown assaults last month

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection with a pair of unprovoked assaults in downtown Winnipeg last month.

Police said Friday that they continue to investigate the March 30 assaults of a 56-year-old male and another victim, who has yet to be identified, both in the area of Princess Street.

The man was spotted at the intersection of Graham Avenue and Smith Street on Thursday, police said, harassing pedestrians around 3:30 a.m. He was recognized by officers as the man wanted in the assault incidents.

The man has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.