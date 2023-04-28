Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged after unprovoked downtown assaults last month

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 12:24 pm
A Winnipeg police car. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police car. File / Global News
A 31-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection with a pair of unprovoked assaults in downtown Winnipeg last month.

Police said Friday that they continue to investigate the March 30 assaults of a 56-year-old male and another victim, who has yet to be identified, both in the area of Princess Street.

The man was spotted at the intersection of Graham Avenue and Smith Street on Thursday, police said, harassing pedestrians around 3:30 a.m. He was recognized by officers as the man wanted in the assault incidents.

The man has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.

