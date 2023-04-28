Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Folklorama gives sneak peek at summer festival with early announcement of pavilion lineup

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 11:15 am
Folklorama performers as seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Folklorama performers as seen in this file photo. Folklorama
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There are still 100 days until the annual summer staple kicks off, but Folklorama is getting the details of its 52nd season out early.

The multicultural festival — the world’s largest and longest-running of its kind — announced the pavilions that will be part of this summer’s festivities on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

The pavilions showcasing culture, food and more from Aug. 6 to 12: Africa, Brazilian, British Isles, Budapest-Hungaria, Caribbean, Celtic Ireland, Croatian “Zagreb”, Egyptian, El Salvador, Ethiopian, Greek, India, Israel – Shalom Square, Italian, Metis, Mexican, Portugal, Pearl of the Orient Philippines, Slovenija and Spirit of Ukraine.

The pavilions from Aug. 13 to 19 are: Africa/Caribbean, Belgian, Casa do Minho Portuguese, Chinese, Cuban, First Nations, Germany, Hungary-Pannonia, Irish, Japanese, Pabellón de España – Spain, Scotland, Canadien-Français, Polish, Punjab, Romanian, Scandinavian, South Sudanese, Tamil and Ukraine-Kyiv.

“By attending Folklorama, you are enabling generations to keep sharing their culture and their stories,” executive director Teresa Cotroneo said in a release.

Trending Now

“This is the fabric that weaves Manitoba together. It’s more than entertainment. It’s a chance to connect to community. It’s a chance for Pavilions to generate funds that support year-round programming initiatives such as language classes, traditional dance, and immigration transition support.”

Folklorama runs from Aug. 6 to 19 at locations across Winnipeg, with tickets going on sale May 25. A kick-off event takes place at the Lyric Theatre in Assiniboine Park on Saturday, July 29.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg’s Folklorama nets international awards at Texas conference'
Winnipeg’s Folklorama nets international awards at Texas conference

 

Advertisement
More on Canada
Winnipeg entertainmentFolkloramaMulticulturalMulticultural FestivalFolklorama PavilionsFolklorama announcementpavilion lineup
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers