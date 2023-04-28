Folklorama gives sneak peek at summer festival with early announcement of pavilion lineup

Send this page to someone via email

There are still 100 days until the annual summer staple kicks off, but Folklorama is getting the details of its 52nd season out early.

The multicultural festival — the world’s largest and longest-running of its kind — announced the pavilions that will be part of this summer’s festivities on Friday.

The Folklorama Festival is back! 💜 Take a look at this year's Pavilion Lineup here: https://t.co/IHFcpiauye pic.twitter.com/u4OS3UyDuS — Folklorama (@Folklorama) April 28, 2023

The pavilions showcasing culture, food and more from Aug. 6 to 12: Africa, Brazilian, British Isles, Budapest-Hungaria, Caribbean, Celtic Ireland, Croatian “Zagreb”, Egyptian, El Salvador, Ethiopian, Greek, India, Israel – Shalom Square, Italian, Metis, Mexican, Portugal, Pearl of the Orient Philippines, Slovenija and Spirit of Ukraine.

The pavilions from Aug. 13 to 19 are: Africa/Caribbean, Belgian, Casa do Minho Portuguese, Chinese, Cuban, First Nations, Germany, Hungary-Pannonia, Irish, Japanese, Pabellón de España – Spain, Scotland, Canadien-Français, Polish, Punjab, Romanian, Scandinavian, South Sudanese, Tamil and Ukraine-Kyiv.

“By attending Folklorama, you are enabling generations to keep sharing their culture and their stories,” executive director Teresa Cotroneo said in a release.

“This is the fabric that weaves Manitoba together. It’s more than entertainment. It’s a chance to connect to community. It’s a chance for Pavilions to generate funds that support year-round programming initiatives such as language classes, traditional dance, and immigration transition support.”

Folklorama runs from Aug. 6 to 19 at locations across Winnipeg, with tickets going on sale May 25. A kick-off event takes place at the Lyric Theatre in Assiniboine Park on Saturday, July 29.

