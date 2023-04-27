4 men charged with murder in connection with fatal Toronto shooting

Four men have been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said the incident occurred on April 14 at around 10:45 p.m. in the Bloor Street West and Concord Avenue area.
Police said officers received reports that multiple gunshots had been heard in the area.
Attending officers said a 24-year-old man who had been shot was found; life-saving measures were performed, but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police have identified the deceased as 24-year-old Munawar Warsama from Toronto.
On Thursday, officers said “numerous” search warrants were executed.
Police said as a result, four men were arrested.
Twenty-four-year-old Duan Julien from Toronto was charged with second-degree murder. He appeared in court on Thursday, police said.
Officers said 21-year-old Deniell McKenzie from Toronto was charged with second-degree murder. He appeared in court on Thursday.
Twenty-five-year-old Daniel Lara-Orellana from Toronto was charged with second-degree murder. He appeared in court on Thursday, police said.
According to police, 23-year-old Matthew Phillips-Downey from Toronto was also charged with second-degree murder and appeared in court on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
