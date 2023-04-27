Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 men charged with murder in connection with fatal Toronto shooting

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 7:31 pm
Four men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Toronto, police say. View image in full screen
Four men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Toronto, police say. Ryan Belgrave / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four men have been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on April 14 at around 10:45 p.m. in the Bloor Street West and Concord Avenue area.

Police said officers received reports that multiple gunshots had been heard in the area.

Attending officers said a 24-year-old man who had been shot was found; life-saving measures were performed, but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police have identified the deceased as 24-year-old Munawar Warsama from Toronto.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police reveal startling statistics around gun crime'
Toronto police reveal startling statistics around gun crime

On Thursday, officers said “numerous” search warrants were executed.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police said as a result, four men were arrested.

Twenty-four-year-old Duan Julien from Toronto was charged with second-degree murder. He appeared in court on Thursday, police said.

Officers said 21-year-old Deniell McKenzie from Toronto was charged with second-degree murder. He appeared in court on Thursday.

Twenty-five-year-old Daniel Lara-Orellana from Toronto was charged with second-degree murder. He appeared in court on Thursday, police said.

According to police, 23-year-old Matthew Phillips-Downey from Toronto was also charged with second-degree murder and appeared in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
Toronto PoliceShootingHomicideSecond Degree MurderTPSFatal ShootingHomicide InvestigationToronto Gun Crimemen chargedmurder charged
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers