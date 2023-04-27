Menu

Crime

Impaired charge likely, say Kelowna RCMP, after truck crashes into parked vehicle

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 8:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Pickup truck crashes into parked vehicle in Kelowna'
Pickup truck crashes into parked vehicle in Kelowna
Police in Kelowna say an impaired charge is likely after a truck crashed into a parked vehicle on Tuesday evening.
Police in Kelowna, B.C., say an impaired charge is likely after a truck crashed into a parked vehicle on Tuesday evening.

The incident, caught on dashcam video, happened along the 600 block of Cook Road, just after 7 p.m.

After crashing into the parked vehicle, the westbound white pickup truck then careened into a yard.

Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Summer CounterAttack Campaign'
Traffic Tips: Summer CounterAttack Campaign

“The driver of the truck was detained for operating while impaired while the lone passenger of the same vehicle was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” said Kelowna RCMP.

Police say the driver was taken in for breath samples and was later released with a court date.

“Charges of impaired operation causing bodily harm will likely be forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service for charge assessment,” said Kelowna RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Burnaby RCMP release dash cam video from drunk driver’s car'
Burnaby RCMP release dash cam video from drunk driver’s car

A witness contacted Global News and said the white truck slowly veered to the right and smashed into the side of another truck, then veered into the yard.

If you witnessed this crash and haven’t yet spoken to police, you’re asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-22074.

“We are grateful that no one else was seriously injured or killed as a result of this incident,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“This surely would have been a terrifying sight for witnesses and those involved.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. man receives 6 years in prison for impaired hit-and-run death of Parksville pedestrian'
B.C. man receives 6 years in prison for impaired hit-and-run death of Parksville pedestrian
CrimeKelownaOkanagancentral okanaganImpaired DrivingKelowna RCMPImpaired Driverdashcam videotruck crashes into parked vehicle
