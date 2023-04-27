2 teens charged, 1 suspect outstanding after Toronto carjacking

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged in connection with a carjacking in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on March 14, officers received a report of a carjacking in the Seminole Avenue and Danforth Road area.

Officers said the victim picked up a male he knew as a “casual acquaintance” and drove him to an address.

Police said the male exited the vehicle and told the victim to wait.

“The male contacted two accomplices who were waiting nearby,” police say in a news release. “Two male suspects approached and then entered the victim’s vehicle.”

According to police, one of the males produced a large knife, pointed it at the victim and demanded he drive to a different location.

Officers said the victim complied and drove to a new location, where he was ordered to get out.

Police said the suspects drove away in the vehicle.

On April 3, officers said the vehicle was located.

Police said on Wednesday, two suspects were arrested. During the arrest, officers say a knife was located on one of the suspects.

A 17-year-old boy from Toronto has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was held for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Police said a 16-year-old girl from Toronto was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The teens cannot be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are still searching for another male suspect. He is between 17 and 19 years old and around five feet 10 inches tall.

Officers said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.