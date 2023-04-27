Motorcyclist killed in crash involving truck at Mississauga intersection, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a truck at an intersection in Mississauga Thursday afternoon, police say.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called at around 1:45 p.m. to the area of Kennedy Road and Matheson Boulevard for a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle.

Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures, but the motorcyclist — a man — died at the scene, police said.

No one else was injured.

The truck driver remained at the scene. Police said it’s too early to determine whether or not charges will be laid in the incident, or what may have led to the collision.

The intersection will remain closed as Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau investigates.