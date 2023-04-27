Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Motorcyclist killed in crash involving truck at Mississauga intersection, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 4:37 pm
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a truck at an intersection in Mississauga Thursday afternoon, police say.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called at around 1:45 p.m. to the area of Kennedy Road and Matheson Boulevard for a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle.

Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures, but the motorcyclist — a man — died at the scene, police said.

No one else was injured.

The truck driver remained at the scene. Police said it’s too early to determine whether or not charges will be laid in the incident, or what may have led to the collision.

The intersection will remain closed as Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau investigates.

Click to play video: 'Ontario begins procurement for Toronto subway extension into York region'
Ontario begins procurement for Toronto subway extension into York region
peel regional policeMississaugaMississauga crashMississauga collisionFatal Mississauga crashkennedy and mathesonkennedy and matheson crashmotorcyclist killed mississauga
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers