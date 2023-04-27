‘Truth came out today’: B.C. inquest hears forcible restraint a factor in Myles Gray death

Send this page to someone via email

A forensic pathologist says a “perfect storm” of factors led to Myles Gray’s death, including his extreme exertion and the Vancouver police actions to restrain him.

Dr. Matthew Orde told the coroner’s inquest into Gray’s death that descriptions of Gray suggest he’d been experiencing an acute behavioural disturbance, and his body would have been working in overdrive as he struggled with police.

Gray, 33, died after the beating by several officers in August 2015 that left him with injuries including a fractured eye socket, a crushed voice box and ruptured testicles.

Orde testified that Gray’s heart would have been pumping rapidly and he would have been breathing heavily as police officers forced him into a prone position on his stomach, with his arms handcuffed behind his back. He said people who are forcibly restrained in that position are at greater risk of death, especially when someone’s body has increased demands.

Orde, who performed an autopsy in the days after Gray died, said the man also sustained multiple blunt force injuries to his face and body, and that some kind of “neck hold” likely explains a fracture in the man’s voice box.

He concluded that Gray died as a result of cardiac arrest, complicated by police actions that included forcing him onto his stomach, neck compression, handcuffing him behind his back, the use of pepper spray and multiple blunt force injuries.

While none of the physical injuries alone provide a good explanation as to why Gray died, Orde testified that autopsies cannot assess potential physiological factors, which are key to understanding Gray’s death.

“In the context of someone who’s extremely fatigued, (whose) body is fully ramped up, I think these issues would be enough to tip him over the edge,” Orde said.

Gray’s family, which has been present every day of the inquest, was pleased with the pathologist’s testimony on Thursday.

“I want the world to know that the truth came out today,” Gray’s sister, Melissa Gray, told reporters in Burnaby. “We knew this information all along.

“His face was unrecognizable. His body was discoloured. He was beaten and forcibly held down until he couldn’t breathe, he couldn’t communicate, his voice box was broken.”

She accused Vancouver police officers of lying to the public and said the family would not stand for it.

The B.C. Prosecution Service declined to approve criminal charges against the officers in 2020, citing a lack of video footage and no witnesses other than police. It said the Crown could not prove any offence was committed, noting officers had provided incomplete and sometimes inconsistent accounts.

“We are not going away,” said Melissa, the anger audible in her voice.

“We will fight for the rest of our lives — for my brother, that this doesn’t happen to somebody else who was in mental health crisis … people don’t choose to have mental health problems. People don’t choose to have schizophrenia or bipolar.”

Gray was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after an episode in high school, around 1999, but his doctor testified during the inquest that the condition was “well managed.” Gray’s family has said he always working and eventually took over a business on the Sunshine Coast that had been run by another family member.

The inquest jury can’t make findings of legal responsibility, but it may make recommendations to prevent deaths under similar circumstances. Meanwhile, a discipline proceeding is ongoing in connection to Gray’s death, which could result in the dismissal of the seven Vancouver police officers, who remain on active duty.

“These people need to be in jail,” said Melissa.

“Recommendations don’t save lives … I don’t know what the next step is going to be but something needs to change and these guys need to be off the streets.”

— with files from Global News’ Elizabeth McSheffrey