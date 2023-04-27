Edmonton officer who used ‘unreasonable’ force in 2020 arrest will not face charges

Send this page to someone via email

Despite acting in a way described as “unreasonable” by Alberta’s police watchdog, an Edmonton Police Service officer who kicked a man in the head in the west end — leaving him with life-altering injuries — will not face criminal charges.

The report from the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team gives more information into the morning police were called about a fight involving a man with a knife near 62 Avenue and 178 Street.

It happened on Dec. 9, 2020.

The victim, Pacey Dumas, had retreated to his house in the area, said ASIRT. The report said the man with a knife had gone into that house.

The subject police officer told everyone in the house to come outside and Dumas, who was 18 at the time, and his brother obeyed.

According to the officers interviewed, Dumas followed directions to start crawling on his belly towards the officers.

Dumas said he was the person with a knife and reached into his pockets or waistband, according to the report.

“The (subject officer) then told (Dumas) that if he did not take his hands out of his pockets, he would kick him in the face. He believed he needed to do this to gain (Dumas’s) compliance and arrest him,” reads the report.

The officer then kicked Dumas in the face “as if you’re kicking a soccer ball” according to witness reports. Dumas was knocked unconscious and began to bleed, said ASIRT.

The subject officer did not say Dumas ignored him; instead, the officer claimed he heard another person coming out of the house and was “forced to take action.”

The officer also said his fellow officers were not reacting and he didn’t have time to instruct them to act.

When paramedics arrived they immediately recognized Dumas’s condition was “very serious” and he was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to the report.

Dumas underwent emergency surgery where a significant portion of his skull was removed to relieve pressure on his brain. He spent nine days in the ICU and ASIRT said the effect of his injuries will be long lasting, if not permanent.

There were multiple reasons ASIRT found the officer’s behaviour inappropriate.

While police officers are allowed to use deadly force if they believe it’s necessary to save their lives or the lives of others, ASIRT questioned if the force was proportionate and if the officers were in danger.

ASIRT said the threat of a knife is somewhat proportional to a kick to the head, but it’s important to note that in this situation Dumas was close to the officer because he had followed directions to crawl there.

“The (subject officer) brought (Dumas) to that location, yet the (subject officer) used (Dumas’s) location to justify his immediate and serious use of force,” said ASIRT.

The watchdog also called into question whether the kick was necessary to protect the police officers.

“It is difficult to see how the life of any officer was threatened by the 90-pound (Dumas), who was laying on the ground and covered by multiple officers with a range of weapons and a police dog,” said the report.

ASIRT called the subject officer’s actions hasty and violent, adding the officers beside the subject officer had less-lethal weapons while the subject officer had a gun, and that the subject officer should have let the other officers intervene instead of kicking Dumas in the head.

ASIRT said there were reasonable grounds that the subject officer committed a criminal offence and referred the matter to the Crown prosecutor for an opinion on whether charges should be laid.

The Alberta Crown Prosecutor Service (ACPS) said it did not recommend charges against the subject officer but the ASIRT report did not say why.

ASIRT said even though no charges were recommended, the officer’s actions were inappropriate.

"(The subject officer's conduct) showed a shocking lack of judgement and disregard for the life of (Dumas)."

"The (subject officer) was standing above a 90-pound 18-year-old and pointing a firearm at him with two other officers nearby offering assistance," said ASIRT.

“The (subject officer) was standing above a 90-pound 18-year-old and pointing a firearm at him with two other officers nearby offering assistance,” said ASIRT.

“While the law allows police to use force during an arrest in appropriate circumstances, using a life-altering kick directly to the head of this AP as a first resort cannot be supported.”