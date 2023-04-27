Menu

Canada

Body of missing man identified near northern Manitoba river, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 3:24 pm
Jayden Mercredi, 22.
Jayden Mercredi, 22. RCMP Handout
Police in The Pas, Man., have determined that a body found near the Saskatchewan River on Monday afternoon is that of missing 22-year-old Jayden Mercredi.

The body was found just off 1st Street East in the northern Manitoba community. RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate, while waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

Mercredi was reported missing on March 8. At the time, Manitoba RCMP said they were concerned about his well-being.

