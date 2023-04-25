Menu

Crime

Body found in The Pas, Man. may be linked to missing person, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 3:01 pm
RCMP The Pas detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP The Pas detachment. Manitoba RCMP
A body found by the Saskatchewan River in The Pas, Man., may be connected to a missing person investigation, RCMP say.

The body was found Monday afternoon, just off 1st Street East in the northern Manitoba community, police said, and while the person’s identity has yet to be determined, investigators believe there’s a connection to a missing person case.

Police said Tuesday they’re waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg students find dead body during community cleanup: Pembina Trails School Division'
Winnipeg students find dead body during community cleanup: Pembina Trails School Division
RCMPManitoba RCMPBody FoundThe PasThe Pas RCMPMissing person investigationSaskatchewan River
