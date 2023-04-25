Body found in The Pas, Man. may be linked to missing person, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A body found by the Saskatchewan River in The Pas, Man., may be connected to a missing person investigation, RCMP say.

The body was found Monday afternoon, just off 1st Street East in the northern Manitoba community, police said, and while the person’s identity has yet to be determined, investigators believe there’s a connection to a missing person case.

Police said Tuesday they’re waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.