N.B. mother-daughter team creates ‘Polly Pods’ – perfectly imperfect earrings

When Meaghan and Polly Pennell sat down at their craft table to roll out the clay to make their first pair of homemade earrings, little did they know their little lemon bobbles would turn out to be so sweet.

“We were just really looking for something that we could do together as a mom and daughter,” said Meghan Pennell of Moncton, N.B., who has since launched a line of clay earrings with her six-year-old daughter called Polly Pods.

“It makes me feel really special,” to have a line of jewelry named after her, said Polly.

The pair, which makes an array of colourful earring styles at a craft table in their basement, has been selling the creations in craft shows and online since February 2022.

“It is just fun. We don’t put any pressure on ourselves we just create when creativity strikes,” said Meaghan.

She said she wants her daughter to learn that hard work pays off and that being creative isn’t about perfection – it’s about letting go and having fun and embracing what makes you and your creations unique. Their slogan is Perfectly Imperfect.

“That’s what we are. We are perfectly imperfect,” said Meaghan. “These might be flawed just like us but we are learning as we go.”

Polly is not just learning about running a business and making jewelry, her mom says. She is also learning that life is not always perfect and that that there are people in the world who struggle. That is why she chose to donate part of the proceeds to help people in need. Polly donates $1 from every pair she sells to The Humanity Project in Moncton.

“I am going to give it to the homeless because they really need stuff cause they don’t have homes,” said Polly who said those who are unhoused deserve to feel special too.