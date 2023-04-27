Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘The Crown’ reveals 1st look at Prince William, Kate Middleton in last season

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 4:01 pm
Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey as Kate Middleton and Prince William. View image in full screen
Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey as Kate Middleton and Prince William in the sixth and final season of 'The Crown.' . Netflix
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Netflix has started teasing the sixth and final season of The Crown with the first look at the actors playing a young Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The new images feature a photo of a loved-up, fictionalized Prince William and Middleton holding hands at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, where the real-life couple first began their romance.

Two close-up images of the actors in costume were also released. Middleton, who is appearing as a character for the first time in The Crown, will be played by Meg Bellamy.

Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton. View image in full screen
Meg Bellamy as a young Kate Middleton in Season 6 of ‘The Crown.’. Netflix

Prince William will be played by newcomer Ed McVey, who was photographed in what appears to be a lavish-looking living room in one of the royal abodes.

Story continues below advertisement
Ed McVey as Prince William. View image in full screen
Ed McVey as a university-aged Prince William in ‘The Crown.’. Netflix

Netflix even included a cheeky behind-the-scenes snap of the actors posing outside the famous Northpoint Cafe where Middleton and Prince William met in 2001.

Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy outside a cafe. View image in full screen
Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy stand outside the Northpoint Cafe where Prince Harry and Kate Middleton met. Netflix

Buzz about the casting for Prince William and Middleton has been circling online for many weeks now, beginning when the actors were first seen filming on location at the University of St Andrews. Many social media users shared footage of the production online.

Story continues below advertisement
@ramsay.bader

the casting directors were spot on #fyp #standrews #thecrown #thecrownnetflix #princewilliam #royals #katemiddleton

♬ original sound – ALTÉGO

The Crown follows the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022 at the age of 96, having served 70 years on the throne. The new season, which is quickly creeping up on the era of the modern-day monarchy, will in part follow Prince William as he attempts to blend in at university — and begin a romance with his one-day-wife, Middleton.

Trending Now
Click to play video: '‘She was just a happy person’: Canadians share fond memories of encounters with the Queen'
‘She was just a happy person’: Canadians share fond memories of encounters with the Queen

The Crown, especially in recent years, isn’t without its critics. As the dramatized royal story pushes closer and closer to modern times, some have complained the production is too sensationalized.

In an open letter to The Times UK last year, Oscar-winning actor Judi Dench wrote that The Crown presents “an inaccurate and hurtful account of history.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Indeed, the closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism,” wrote Dench.

She worried audiences, particularly overseas, may take The Crown as truth.

At the time, Netflix responded and claimed The Crown “is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the Royal Family – one that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians.”

The Crown will air on Netflix later this year.

More on Entertainment
NetflixPrince WilliamKate MiddletonThe Crownthe crown season 6The Crown actorsThe Crown Kate MiddletonThe Crown photosThe Crown Prince WilliamThe Crown teaserThe Crown updateWho will play Kate Middleton in The Crown?Who will play Prince William in The Crown?
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers