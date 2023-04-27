Menu

Canada

Halifax company to upgrade 13 Cormorant helicopters for Canada’s military

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2023 1:36 pm
Defence Minister Anita Anand says a Halifax-based firm has been awarded a major subcontract as part of the $1.2-billion upgrade of the military’s fleet of search-and-rescue helicopters.

Anand announced today IMP Aerospace is to deliver 13 upgraded Cormorant helicopters to the Canadian Armed Forces following work done at its Halifax facilities.

Under the revitalization deal announced in December, the main contractor — Leonardo UK Ltd. — is to build three new helicopters to increase the size of the Cormorant fleet to 16.

Anand says the Cormorant upgrade project has the potential to contribute nearly $79 million annually to Canada’s GDP and 650 jobs a year for Canadian companies over a 12-year period.

Delivery of the upgraded helicopters is expected to begin in 2026.

Cormorants are currently used to conduct search-and-rescue missions out of Comox, B.C., Gander, N.L., and Greenwood, N.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2023.

Canadian Armed ForcesSearch and RescueDefence Minister Anita AnandCormorantCormorant HelicoptersIMP Aerospacesearch and rescue helicopters
© 2023 The Canadian Press

