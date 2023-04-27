Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Winnipeg firefighters tackle accidental fires Wednesday night

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 12:13 pm
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg fire crews were busy dealing with a pair of accidental fires Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to a 10-storey high-rise building on Niakwa Road just after 9:15 p.m., where they found heavy smoke in the building and a kitchen fire in a suite.

No one was injured in the fire, which was contained to the suite and extinguished within a half hour. Some residents chose to evacuate the building, with the help of firefighters, while others opted to shelter in place.

According to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS), the incident appears to have been an accidental cooking fire.

Just before 11 p.m., WFPS crews were called to a fire at a single-family bungalow on Woodlawn Street.

The fire was declared under control within less than 10 minutes, and after an investigation, was discovered to have started in a clothes dryer, apparently due to a malfunction.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters are urging Winnipeggers to use caution when cooking and to operate appliances safely.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Accidental fire likely caused by plugged-in vehicle, Winnipeg firefighters say'
Accidental fire likely caused by plugged-in vehicle, Winnipeg firefighters say

 

 

More on Canada
FireHouse FireWinnipeg fireApartment FireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceWFPSaccidental fires
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers