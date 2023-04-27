Winnipeg firefighters tackle accidental fires Wednesday night

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg fire crews were busy dealing with a pair of accidental fires Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to a 10-storey high-rise building on Niakwa Road just after 9:15 p.m., where they found heavy smoke in the building and a kitchen fire in a suite.

No one was injured in the fire, which was contained to the suite and extinguished within a half hour. Some residents chose to evacuate the building, with the help of firefighters, while others opted to shelter in place.

According to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS), the incident appears to have been an accidental cooking fire.

Just before 11 p.m., WFPS crews were called to a fire at a single-family bungalow on Woodlawn Street.

The fire was declared under control within less than 10 minutes, and after an investigation, was discovered to have started in a clothes dryer, apparently due to a malfunction.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters are urging Winnipeggers to use caution when cooking and to operate appliances safely.