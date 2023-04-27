Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, April 27

See more sharing options

Musicals at Saskatoon Public Schools, Saskatchewan’s chief firearms officer and Jacque in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, April 27, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Musicals back on stage at Saskatoon Public Schools

Students at Tommy Douglas Collegiate are preparing for Mamma Mia!

They are part of the school’s musical theatre program and work on set design, lighting and acting.

Chantal Wagner speaks with the show’s director, Clarissa Kostiuk, and two of the students taking part in the musical in Family Matters.

4:11 Musicals back on stage at Saskatoon Public Schools

Saskatchewan passes firearms legislation

The Saskatchewan government says its new firearms legislation will enhance public safety while protecting the rights of law-abiding firearms owners.

Overseeing the legislation is Robert Freberg, chief firearms officer for the province.

Freberg explains his role and why the province needs its own firearms act in this interview with Chris Carr.

3:52 Saskatchewan passes firearms legislation

Meet Jacque in Adopt a Pet

Jacque is a 16-week-old puppy at the Saskatoon SPCA in need of a new home.

Sheila Gibbons from the shelter looks at the best type of home for Jacque.

Gibbons also looks at the importance of having vaccinations up-to-date for cats and dogs.

3:27 Meet Jacque in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, April 27

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, April 27.

