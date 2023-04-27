Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, April 27

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 11:04 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, April 27'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, April 27
WATCH: Seasonal with sunny breaks — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Thursday, April 27, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Musicals at Saskatoon Public Schools, Saskatchewan’s chief firearms officer and Jacque in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, April 27, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Musicals back on stage at Saskatoon Public Schools

Students at Tommy Douglas Collegiate are preparing for Mamma Mia!

They are part of the school’s musical theatre program and work on set design, lighting and acting.

Chantal Wagner speaks with the show’s director, Clarissa Kostiuk, and two of the students taking part in the musical in Family Matters.

Click to play video: 'Musicals back on stage at Saskatoon Public Schools'
Musicals back on stage at Saskatoon Public Schools

Saskatchewan passes firearms legislation

The Saskatchewan government says its new firearms legislation will enhance public safety while protecting the rights of law-abiding firearms owners.

Story continues below advertisement

Overseeing the legislation is Robert Freberg, chief firearms officer for the province.

Freberg explains his role and why the province needs its own firearms act in this interview with Chris Carr.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan passes firearms legislation'
Saskatchewan passes firearms legislation

Meet Jacque in Adopt a Pet

Jacque is a 16-week-old puppy at the Saskatoon SPCA in need of a new home.

Trending Now

Sheila Gibbons from the shelter looks at the best type of home for Jacque.

Gibbons also looks at the importance of having vaccinations up-to-date for cats and dogs.

Click to play video: 'Meet Jacque in Adopt a Pet'
Meet Jacque in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, April 27

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, April 27.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, April 27'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, April 27
Adopt a PetFirearmsSaskatoon SPCASaskatoon Public SchoolsGlobal News Morning SaskatoonTommy Douglas CollegiateSaskatchewan Firearms ActSaskatchewan Chief Firearms Officer
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers