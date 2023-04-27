Menu

Crime

Alberta man faces 7 charges, accused of abusing child in family for years

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 11:15 am
An anonymous man uses a computer equipped with a webcam. View image in full screen
An anonymous man uses a computer equipped with a webcam. Roos Koole / EPA
A 28-year-old man from central Alberta has been charged with numerous sexual offences reportedly committed against a family member over a five-year period, ALERT said.

In a news release Thursday, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team said the man was arrested March 9 after an investigation by the internet child exploitation team.

Officials are not providing the exact location of the alleged offences nor the suspect’s name in order to protect the identity of the victim.

“The victim is receiving a variety of specialized support and resources,” ALERT said. “Zebra Child & Youth Advocacy Centre is providing assistance and Alberta’s Children’s Services has been made aware.”

The investigation started in early March when the victim told a school resource officer they were being sexually abused by a family member, ALERT said.

“Reportedly, the victim had disclosed the abuse to trusted people, but the complaint went unheeded.”

A 28-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, making sexually explicit material available to a child, making child pornography, transmitting child pornography, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

The accused is set to appear in court on May 2.

To report a concern or potential child abuse:

  • Call 911 if you or the person you are reporting is in immediate danger.
  • Call the Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-387-5437 (KIDS) to get help if you, or children you know, are being neglected, abused or sexually exploited.
  • In Edmonton, complaints regarding the abuse or neglect of children can be directed to the Edmonton Police Service’s Children’s Services Crisis Unit at (780) 422-2001.
  • Elsewhere in Alberta, concerns for the safety and well-being of a child can be reported to Child Intervention Services at 1-800-638-0715.
  • Child exploitation concerns can also be reported anonymously at cybertip.ca.
