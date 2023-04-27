Menu

Canada

Toronto police looking for driver after cyclist struck in hit-and-run

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 6:32 am
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News
Toronto police say they are searching for a driver after a cyclist was hit and they did not remain at the scene.

Police said the collision happened on Wednesday night in the Lansdowne and Wallace avenues.

Paramedics said they took the cyclist, a woman, in serious condition to a trauma centre. However, her injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Investigators said they do not have a vehicle description or a driver description.

