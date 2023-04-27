Toronto police looking for driver after cyclist struck in hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are searching for a driver after a cyclist was hit and they did not remain at the scene.

Police said the collision happened on Wednesday night in the Lansdowne and Wallace avenues.

Paramedics said they took the cyclist, a woman, in serious condition to a trauma centre. However, her injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Investigators said they do not have a vehicle description or a driver description.

COLLISION:

Lansdowne Av & Wallace Av

– reports of a cyclist struck, driver fled

– police o/s

– located the injured cyclist

– @TorontoMedics o/s – took patient to hospital w/ serious injuries

– @TrafficServices investigating – driver fled

– road closures in the area#GO929282

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 27, 2023