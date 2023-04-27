Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau to tout Canada’s critical minerals sector on NYC visit 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2023 6:31 am
Click to play video: 'Poilievre criticizes Trudeau’s upcoming NYC trip amid PSAC strike, sings ‘New York, New York’ in House of Commons'
Poilievre criticizes Trudeau’s upcoming NYC trip amid PSAC strike, sings ‘New York, New York’ in House of Commons
WATCH: Poilievre criticizes Trudeau's upcoming NYC trip amid PSAC strike, sings 'New York, New York' in House of Commons
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in New York City to pitch America’s movers and shakers on the virtues of Canada as a trade and investment partner.

Experts on both sides of the border hope to hear more about how Ottawa plans to rapidly grow its critical minerals sector.

Former diplomat Louise Blais, now a senior adviser with the Business Council of Canada, says it’s time to detail the plan for getting those 21st-century riches out of the ground.

Trudeau is hoping to capitalize on the momentum from what most observers say was a successful and productive visit last month from President Joe Biden.

Trending Now

On Thursday, he’s stopping in at Global Citizen NOW, an annual summit meeting of change-minded celebrities, activists and lawmakers.

Trudeau is also scheduled to meet with a UN task force on sustainable development and speak to the influential Council on Foreign Relations think tank.

Advertisement
More on Canada
Justin TrudeauJoe BidenCanada NewsCanada-US TradeCanada-U.S. relationsTrudeau newsTrudeau Bidencritical mineralsU.S. CanadaCanada critical mineralsTrudeau NYC visitGlobal Citizen NOW
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers