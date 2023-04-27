Ontario announces next step in plan to extend Toronto subway into Markham

Send this page to someone via email

The Ford government has announced plans to trigger a key step in its bid to extend a Toronto subway line into neighbouring Markham, Ont.

On Thursday, the province said it would begin petitioning companies interested in building the Yonge subway line north from Finch Avenue into Markham.

The announcement was made by Minister of Transport Caroline Mulroney, at an event studded with political names, including a federal minister and Toronto’s deputy mayor.

“The Yonge North Subway Extension is a critical project for York Region that will provide much-needed access to reliable public transit and connect more people to major employment centres in Markham, Vaughan and Richmond Hill,” Mulroney said in a statement.

The news means the province has moved to issue a request for qualifications for tunnelling, marking the beginning of a search for companies to work on constructing the subway extension.

Story continues below advertisement

The extension is set to run for eight kilometres and, Ontario projects, will accommodate 90,000 trips per day.

The Yonge subway extension is one of several high-profile subway projects being pushed by the Ford government, including the Ontario Line and Scarborough subway extension.