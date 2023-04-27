Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario announces next step in plan to extend Toronto subway into Markham

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 9:02 am
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Ontario announces next step in plan to extend Toronto subway into Markham.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Ford government has announced plans to trigger a key step in its bid to extend a Toronto subway line into neighbouring Markham, Ont.

On Thursday, the province said it would begin petitioning companies interested in building the Yonge subway line north from Finch Avenue into Markham.

The announcement was made by Minister of Transport Caroline Mulroney, at an event studded with political names, including a federal minister and Toronto’s deputy mayor.

“The Yonge North Subway Extension is a critical project for York Region that will provide much-needed access to reliable public transit and connect more people to major employment centres in Markham, Vaughan and Richmond Hill,” Mulroney said in a statement.

The news means the province has moved to issue a request for qualifications for tunnelling, marking the beginning of a search for companies to work on constructing the subway extension.

Story continues below advertisement

The extension is set to run for eight kilometres and, Ontario projects, will accommodate 90,000 trips per day.

Trending Now

The Yonge subway extension is one of several high-profile subway projects being pushed by the Ford government, including the Ontario Line and Scarborough subway extension.

Click to play video: 'Ford government to rename science centre subway station'
Ford government to rename science centre subway station
Ontario politicsTTCFord governmentMarkhamCaroline MulroneyFinch AvenueToronto SubwayYonge subway extensionFinch subwayYonge Subway
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers