Police watchdog clears Toronto officers after boy, 14, injured during arrest

Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared two Toronto officers after a boy was seriously injured during an arrest in December.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) — responsible for probing various police-involved incidents including those that result in serious injury — announced the news in a statement.

It said that on Dec. 27, 2022, a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured during an arrest by Toronto police. Two officers were the subject of the investigation.

The SIU, however, found there were “no reasonable grounds to believe that either officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the youth’s arrest and injury.”