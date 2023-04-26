Menu

Sports

Jets forward Scheifele ruled out for must-win Game 5 against Golden Knights

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2023 4:38 pm
Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele will not play in Thursday’s must-win Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Head coach Rick Bowness says Scheifele does not have the necessary range of motion to return to the lineup.

Scheifele, who scored 42 goals in the regular season, left Monday’s Game 4 loss in Winnipeg with an upper-body injury.

Meanwhile, Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers practised today at T-Mobile Arena and will be re-evaluated Thursday morning.

He has yet to play in the best-of-seven series due to an upper-body injury.

Winnipeg won the series opener but dropped the next three games. If the Jets win Game 5, the series would return to Canada Life Centre for Game 6 on Saturday.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

