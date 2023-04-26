Menu

Environment

Diesel truck leaking after rolling into waters of Chancellor Channel B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 4:22 pm
Chancellor Channel, a rockfish conservation site, is seen here in this map. View image in full screen
Chancellor Channel, a rockfish conservation site, is seen here in this map. Fisheries and Oceans Canada
The B.C. Ministry of Environment confirms a fuel truck has ended up in the water in Chancellor Channel, off Vancouver Island.

The truck, loaded with 17,000 litres of diesel rolled off the deck of a barge and into the water on April 20 due to the rough weather.

The truck ended up in about 100 feet of water, the ministry confirmed.

The tanker has multiple compartments and one compartment is leaking, the ministry said.

It contains 2,200 litres of diesel.

It is unknown at this time how much has leaked into the water.

According to Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Chancellor Channel is a rockfish conservation area. Rockfish encompasses a variety of species of fish that are known for hiding among the rocks.

The Ministry of Environment said multiple agencies are engaged in responding to this incident and more information is hoped to be released soon.

