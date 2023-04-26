Diesel truck leaking after rolling into waters of Chancellor Channel B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Ministry of Environment confirms a fuel truck has ended up in the water in Chancellor Channel, off Vancouver Island.

The truck, loaded with 17,000 litres of diesel rolled off the deck of a barge and into the water on April 20 due to the rough weather.

The truck ended up in about 100 feet of water, the ministry confirmed.

The tanker has multiple compartments and one compartment is leaking, the ministry said.

It contains 2,200 litres of diesel.

It is unknown at this time how much has leaked into the water.

0:27 Diesel spill follows barge sinking near Port Mellon

According to Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Chancellor Channel is a rockfish conservation area. Rockfish encompasses a variety of species of fish that are known for hiding among the rocks.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ministry of Environment said multiple agencies are engaged in responding to this incident and more information is hoped to be released soon.