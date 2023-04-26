Manitoba man worried for loved ones as fighting in Sudan continues

Send this page to someone via email

For a Winnipeg man, weekly communications with family in Sudan was the one gateway he had in remaining connected with what was happening back home.

But since fighting broke out between forces under the command of the country’s top two generals, Mekki Mekki Mohamed has been worried about the safety of his loved ones.

Mohamed moved to Winnipeg 23 years ago and is a teacher at the Al Hijra Islamic School. He lives in the city with his two daughters, but his father and other extended relatives continue to reside in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum.

“I don’t think I should just speak about myself. When I speak, I speak (for) every Sudanese,” said Mohamed.

Clashes began on April 15, amid plans to transfer control of the country to a civilian government. For Mohamed, it still isn’t clear why the rival generals are fighting each other.

“Nobody is going to win,” said Mohamed. “There is no winner.”

Canadian military personnel are in Sudan, assisting with evacuation efforts. 150 Canadians have already been evacuated.

Global Affairs Minister Melanie Joy said there are 1,800 Canadians in Sudan registered with the federal government. The government updated its travel advisory to Sudan, warning Canadians to avoid all travel to the country. The Embassy of Canada has also temporarily suspended operations.

On its website, the government advises anyone still in Sudan to shelter in a safe place and consider leaving if there is “a safe means to do so.”

“Everybody is panicking. Everyone is scared, crying… they will just raise their hands to God,” said Mohamed. “Everyone was getting scared when the evacuation was happening from all the countries… leaving the country, it sent a message that we left you alone and we cannot do anything for you.”

Mohamed’s family lives in the southern region of Khartoum, an area that is not out of the line of fire. He’s noted pockets of street fighting ensuing in their neighborhood.

Living in one house, the family isn’t facing food shortages, but their electricity recently went out and there are worries that Mohamed’s father, who struggles with Alzheimer’s, high blood pressure and diabetes, will run out of medication.

Some of his family hopes to get out. Others, he said, won’t leave their home.

He said he wants the international community to find a way to stop the fighting.

“Let civilians run the rest of the country, if the country can survive,” said Mohamed.

The Community of the Sudanese Canadian in Manitoba will hold a fundraiser at the Chalmers Community Centre on April 29 at 6 p.m. Funds collected will go to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

— With files from Global’s Katherine Dornian