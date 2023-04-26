Guelph Storm re-sign head coach Wiseman and coaching staff

There will be no changes behind the bench of the Guelph Storm next season.

The OHL club announced on Wednesday that they have re-signed head coach Chad Wiseman, assistant coaches Todd Miller and Rob Collins, and goaltending coach Rob Beatty.

Wiseman is coming off his first season as head coach of the team, taking over from Scott Walker just two games into the 2022-2023 season. He spent the first four seasons as an assistant in 2018, then as an associate coach in 2019.

Miller and Collins will both be going into their second year with the Storm. Miller spent the 2021-2022 season as head coach in Oshawa. Prior to that he was an assistant for nine seasons in Barrie and one in Brandon of the WHL.

Collins was head coach of the Elmira Sugar Kings of the GOJHL prior to joining Guelph. Beatty is going into his third season with the Storm. He has previous coaching experience with Wilfred Laurier University, OJHL, and the Brampton/North Bay Battalion.

The Storm got off to a slow start to the season winning only one of their first 10 games. They finished strong with a 35-28-4-1 record, good for sixth place in the western conference. The Storm were eliminated in the first round of the playoff by the Sarnia Sting in six games.