Man arrested after woman struck with butt end of knife in Peterborough: police

A Bowmanville, Ont., man is facing an assault charge after an incident in Peterborough Tuesday morning.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported dispute between a man and a woman on the street in the area of Simcoe and Aylmer streets.
Officers learned that during the dispute, a man struck the woman in the head with the butt end of a knife.
Police say the victim sustained a cut during the altercation.
The suspect was located several blocks away and taken into custody.
A 39-year-old Bowmanville man was arrested and charged with spousal assault with a weapon.
He was held in custody and appeared in court later Tuesday, police said.
