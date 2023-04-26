Man arrested after woman struck with butt end of knife in Peterborough: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Bowmanville, Ont., man is facing an assault charge after an incident in Peterborough Tuesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported dispute between a man and a woman on the street in the area of Simcoe and Aylmer streets.

Officers learned that during the dispute, a man struck the woman in the head with the butt end of a knife.

Police say the victim sustained a cut during the altercation.

The suspect was located several blocks away and taken into custody.

A 39-year-old Bowmanville man was arrested and charged with spousal assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and appeared in court later Tuesday, police said.