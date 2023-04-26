Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after woman struck with butt end of knife in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 1:30 pm
Peterborough police arrested a man following a reported assault on April 25, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man following a reported assault on April 25, 2023. Daniel Allan/Getty Images/File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Bowmanville, Ont., man is facing an assault charge after an incident in Peterborough Tuesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported dispute between a man and a woman on the street in the area of Simcoe and Aylmer streets.

Read more: 2 arrested for weekend attacks involving bear mace in Peterborough, police say

Officers learned that during the dispute, a man struck the woman in the head with the butt end of a knife.

Police say the victim sustained a cut during the altercation.

The suspect was located several blocks away and taken into custody.

A 39-year-old Bowmanville man was arrested and charged with spousal assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and appeared in court later Tuesday, police said.

Click to play video: '‘Keira’s Law’ set to educate judges on domestic violence, coercive control'
‘Keira’s Law’ set to educate judges on domestic violence, coercive control
AssaultPeterborough Police ServiceDomestic ViolencePeterborough PolicePeterborough crimedomestic incidentspousal assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers