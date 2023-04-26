Do you recognize this suspect? Abbotsford indecent exposure under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford police are warning the public after two reported indecent act incidents.

On March 30, a woman called Abbotsford police as she saw a man exposing himself to her at a park in the 31400- block of Maclure Road, around 12 p.m.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect in the hope that someone recognizes him.

The suspect is described as a tanned-skinned man, between 40 to 50 years old, standing around five feet eight inches with grey hair.

Two weeks later on April 14, the same victim observed the same suspect around noon at the same park.

She told police the man followed her for a while before departing the area on foot.

“These two incidents are extremely concerning to the AbbyPD,” said Sgt. Paul Walker.

Any other potential witnesses, or anyone with information regarding the incident, are asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.