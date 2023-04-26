Port Coquitlam undertaking 48-hour pothole-filling blitz

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Port Coquitlam is focusing on road work as it announced its first-ever “pothole repair blitz.”

The roadway “blitz” will be taking place on April 27 and 28, as the city will work to make community roads and neighbourhood streets safer.

Mayor Brad West said he asked city staff what it would take to fill every pothole in the city quickly.

Crews surveyed every road in Port Coquitlam and identified 158 potholes, which would take around 48 hours to fix.

“Traditionally, what you’ve seen is maybe cities try to piecemeal their approach but why not go and have that blitz and get it done over a couple of days,” West said.

“It’s just gonna make life so much easier. It’s the type of thing people actually send their tax dollars to city hall for and it’s the type of thing people rightfully expect their city to be responsible for.”

The city is warning commuters and drivers that traffic may be hindered on Thursday and Friday as crews make the repairs around the community.

West encourages residents to report potholes online, to help the city identify areas of need.

Global News asked the City of Vancouver if it plans on doing something similar, but it did not respond in time for publication.