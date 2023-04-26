Kitchener Rangers’ Marco Constantino earns tryout with Vancouver Canucks affiliate

Send this page to someone via email

Kitchener Rangers netminder Marco Constantino has agreed to a tryout deal with the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks, who are an affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks.

Th 20-year-old overager joined the Rangers in an early-season deal with the Hamilton Bulldogs and quickly became the team’s number one netminder.

Read more: Kitchener Rangers select fresh crop of rookies in OHL draft

He appeared in 47 games with Kitchener this season while posting a 3.23 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage.

While in Hamilton, he helped the Bulldogs to the OHL’s best record last season as the team eventually advanced in the playoffs to the Memorial Cup, where they lost in the championship game.

He is the second player from the Rangers to head to the AHL in the few days that have passed since the Rangers were eliminated from the playoffs by the London Knights.

Story continues below advertisement

The Winnipeg Jets also recalled forward Danny Zhilkin and assigned him to their AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, who are in the midst of their playoffs.

The Rangers picked up Zhilkin from Guelph in a January trade as the team’s brass were clearly hoping to make a long playoff run this year.

He had 29 goals and 27 assists in 60 OHL games with the Rangers this season.

Read more: London Knights advance to Western Conference final after shutout win over Kitchener Rangers

Zhilkin is one of a number of Rangers who would qualify to play as overagers next season, a list that also includes Francesco Arcuri, Francesco Pinelli, Mitchell Martin, Matthew Sop, Roman Schmidt, Simon Motew and Ty Hollett.

A number of those players are currently signed to NHL clubs and could spend next season playing at a higher level but decisions will have to be made about the three overage spots.