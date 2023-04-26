Calgary police seeking random transit assault suspects

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is seeking two suspects believed to be responsible for a random attack at a CTrain station that left a victim seriously injured.

On March 30 at around 9:45 a.m., a 73-year-old man was sitting inside the Marlborough CTrain station when he was approached by a man and a woman.

The woman allegedly hit the victim in the head with a glass bottle and the man allegedly hit the victim with an unknown object.

The victim was transported to hospital in stable condition, and he has undergone multiple surgeries as a result. Police also said he experienced significant medical complications and remains in hospital.

Officers are asking the public to help identify the suspects.

The woman is described as around 30-years-old, approximately five feet six inches tall, 130 pounds, with long black hair in a bun.

The man was described as 35 years-old and around five feet eight inches tall.

Police are also looking for a woman who may be connected to the suspects, but was uninvolved in the assault. She was described as 30-years-old and approximately five feet six inches tall and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 403-266-1234 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.