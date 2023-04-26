Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police seeking random transit assault suspects

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted April 26, 2023 12:03 pm
A Calgary Police Service badge is seen on a police officer in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The Calgary Police Service is seeking two suspects believed to be responsible for a random attack at a CTrain station that left a victim seriously injured. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
A Calgary Police Service badge is seen on a police officer in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The Calgary Police Service is seeking two suspects believed to be responsible for a random attack at a CTrain station that left a victim seriously injured. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Police Service is seeking two suspects believed to be responsible for a random attack at a CTrain station that left a victim seriously injured.

On March 30 at around 9:45 a.m., a 73-year-old man was sitting inside the Marlborough CTrain station when he was approached by a man and a woman.

The woman allegedly hit the victim in the head with a glass bottle and the man allegedly hit the victim with an unknown object.

The victim was transported to hospital in stable condition, and he has undergone multiple surgeries as a result. Police also said he experienced significant medical complications and remains in hospital.

Officers are asking the public to help identify the suspects.

The woman is described as around 30-years-old, approximately five feet six inches tall, 130 pounds, with long black hair in a bun.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was described as 35 years-old and around five feet eight inches tall.

The woman is described as around 30-years-old, approximately five feet six inches tall, 130 pounds, with long black hair in a bun. 
The woman is described as around 30-years-old, approximately five feet six inches tall, 130 pounds, with long black hair in a bun. Calgary Police Service
The man was described as 35 years-old and around five feet eight inches tall.
The man was described as 35 years-old and around five feet eight inches tall. Calgary Police Service

Police are also looking for a woman who may be connected to the suspects, but was uninvolved in the assault. She was described as 30-years-old and approximately five feet six inches tall and 120 pounds.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Police are also looking for a woman who may be connected to the suspects but was uninvolved in the assault. She was described as 30-years-old and approximately five feet six inches tall and 120 pounds.
Police are also looking for a woman who may be connected to the suspects but was uninvolved in the assault. She was described as 30-years-old and approximately five feet six inches tall and 120 pounds. Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to call 403-266-1234 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceAssaultCPSCTrain assaultCalgary CTrain assaultcalgary transit assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers