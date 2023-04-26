Psychiatric evaluation completed for man accused of killing 2 children in Laval daycare bus crash

Send this page to someone via email

A psychiatric hospital has completed an evaluation of a man accused of killing two young children by driving a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare.

Montreal’s Philippe-Pinel institute had been mandated to evaluate Pierre Ny St-Amand’s mental state at the time of his alleged crimes on Feb. 8.

Both the Crown and the defence told a Laval, Que., courtroom that they had only received the 22-page report earlier Wednesday, and they asked that case be put off until June 13 to allow them to evaluate its contents.

St-Amand appeared in court by video conference and listened without showing emotion as the judge ordered the evaluation sealed.

The 51-year-old driver with the Laval transit corporation was arrested after a bus crashed into the front of a daycare in the city’s Ste-Rose neighbourhood, killing two four-year-olds and injuring six other children.

He faces two counts of first-degree murder as well as seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.