Fire

Vacant Winnipeg house, damaged in 2022 fire, set to be demolished after second blaze

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 11:08 am
A Winnipeg fire truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File
A vacant two-storey house on Logan Avenue that was previously damaged by fire last November is now set for emergency demolition after another blaze early Wednesday morning.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 12:37 a.m., where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building, which wasn’t safe to enter due to damage caused by the 2022 fire.

They were able to get the fire under control from the exterior within a few hours, and neighbouring residents — who were evacuated as a precaution — were able to return home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the house is considered a total loss and will be demolished.

Vacant buildings continue to spell trouble for Winnipeg

 

