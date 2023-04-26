Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, April 26

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 11:10 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, April 26'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, April 26
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, April 26.
Medavie gives back to the community, The Curst opening at Dancing Sky Theatre and a historic comeback for the Saskatoon Blades.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, April 26, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Medavie giving back to the community through partnerships

Medavie Health Services West partners with Saskatoon’s sports teams, providing services to the team and fans attending the games.

Troy Davies explains why giving back to the community is important to the company.

Davies also talks about recruitment and motorcycle safety in Medic Minute.

Click to play video: 'Medavie giving back to the community through partnerships'
Medavie giving back to the community through partnerships

The Curst musical inspired by a Regina band

A new musical at Dancing Sky Theatre follows the story of a small-town band.

Krystle Pederson, one of the actors in the production, says The Curst is inspired by the experiences of the Regina band Library Voices.

She has more details on what theatregoers can expect when they attend the musical.

Click to play video: 'The Curst musical inspired by a Regina band'
The Curst musical inspired by a Regina band

Blades pull off comeback, win series against the Rebels

The Saskatoon Blades have pulled off what very few other teams have been able to do in the WHL playoffs.

The team came all the way back from being down three games to none to take the best of seven, second-round series against the Red Deer Rebels.

The voice of the Blades, Les Lazaruk, breaks down the series and looks ahead to the Conference Final against the Winnipeg Ice.

Click to play video: 'Blades pull off comeback, win series against the Rebels'
Blades pull off comeback, win series against the Rebels

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, April 26

Sunny and seasonal — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Wednesday, April 26, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, April 26'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, April 26
WHLSaskatoon BladesGlobal News Morning SaskatoonWHL PlayoffsMedavie Health Services WestMedic MinuteDancing Sky TheatreThe Curst
