Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, April 26

Medavie gives back to the community, The Curst opening at Dancing Sky Theatre and a historic comeback for the Saskatoon Blades.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, April 26, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Medavie giving back to the community through partnerships

Medavie Health Services West partners with Saskatoon’s sports teams, providing services to the team and fans attending the games.

Troy Davies explains why giving back to the community is important to the company.

Davies also talks about recruitment and motorcycle safety in Medic Minute.

The Curst musical inspired by a Regina band

A new musical at Dancing Sky Theatre follows the story of a small-town band.

Krystle Pederson, one of the actors in the production, says The Curst is inspired by the experiences of the Regina band Library Voices.

She has more details on what theatregoers can expect when they attend the musical.

Blades pull off comeback, win series against the Rebels

The Saskatoon Blades have pulled off what very few other teams have been able to do in the WHL playoffs.

The team came all the way back from being down three games to none to take the best of seven, second-round series against the Red Deer Rebels.

The voice of the Blades, Les Lazaruk, breaks down the series and looks ahead to the Conference Final against the Winnipeg Ice.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, April 26

Sunny and seasonal — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Wednesday, April 26, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.