Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Undiscovered Gem of the Week: Quebec City’s YQB and “On Our Way”

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted April 26, 2023 9:19 am
Undiscovered Gem of the Week: Quebec City’s YQB and “On Our Way” - image View image in full screen
Corus Radio
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

YQB (also the airport code for Quebec City) is a duo (Dominique Tremblay and Bruno Alain) who have been around for a little more than a year. This isn’t the first time they’ve worked together, though. A decade ago they were members of Mercury City, which had some success in the province and beyond.

YQB’s first single, As Time Goes By, garnered some attention on Spotify and independent radio. Their second release is their way of celebrating their first anniversary.

Want to keep tabs on YQB?

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
More on Entertainment
Quebec CityAlan CrossMusic DiscoveryMusic RecommendationMercury CityUndiscovered GemYQB
© 2023 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers