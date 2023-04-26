Undiscovered Gem of the Week: Quebec City’s YQB and “On Our Way”

Send this page to someone via email

YQB (also the airport code for Quebec City) is a duo (Dominique Tremblay and Bruno Alain) who have been around for a little more than a year. This isn’t the first time they’ve worked together, though. A decade ago they were members of Mercury City, which had some success in the province and beyond.

YQB’s first single, As Time Goes By, garnered some attention on Spotify and independent radio. Their second release is their way of celebrating their first anniversary.

Want to keep tabs on YQB?