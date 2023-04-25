Regina residential roofing students give back to community

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Trades and Skills Centre (RTSC) roofing students are getting hands-on experience while giving back to the community. Twelve students took the skills they’ve learned in class to a job site where they saved a mom and her daughters thousands of dollars in labour costs.

Rachel Ruskowski says receiving a new roof means the world to her, as it was needed.

“It’s something that I wouldn’t be able to afford, so I wouldn’t be able to get a new roof,” she said. “A couple years ago, I had a major leak. We had all that rain, (and) it was raining in my bathroom … I had a minor spot repair done. So, I feel very lucky getting a whole new roof.”

The RTSC Operations Manager said the residential roofing students are in week four of practical training and they have been in the shop for the last three weeks practicing their skills. Melissa Dobrowolski said the students are taking their training on site to help make them employment by giving back to the community.

“To our employers that we partner with it makes our students more attractive because not only do that have the training of what to do,” said Melissa Dobrowolski. “They’ve been on a job site … they’re exposed to the heights, the challenges, he elements and it increases their chances of employment.”

Dobrowolski said the roofing students are learning all of the different elements, the challenges, the customer service aspects, the respect that’s involved being on a customer’s property, how to handle certain situations and a timeline of the work.

The cost of the roof repair is approximately $8,000.

