Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman in her 50s taken to trauma centre after Toronto collision

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 4:42 pm
Police on the scene of a two-vehicle collision in the area of Don Mills and York Mills roads. View image in full screen
Police on the scene of a two-vehicle collision in the area of Don Mills and York Mills roads. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman in her 50s has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a collision in Toronto.

A collision was reported around 3:20 p.m. on Don Mills Road and York Mills Road on Tuesday.

Read more: Vehicle collides with pole near East York-Scarborough border: police

A traffic account setup by the City of Toronto tweeted on Tuesday afternoon after 4 p.m. to say that all lanes in the area were blocked due to a collision.

Trending Now

Toronto police said two vehicles were involved in the collision.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that a woman in her 50s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. At least one more patient was being assessed at the scene.

Advertisement
More on Canada
City of TorontoToronto ParamedicsToronto trafficToronto crashToronto CollisionDon Mills RoadYork Mills Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers