Woman in her 50s taken to trauma centre after Toronto collision

A woman in her 50s has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a collision in Toronto.

A collision was reported around 3:20 p.m. on Don Mills Road and York Mills Road on Tuesday.

A traffic account setup by the City of Toronto tweeted on Tuesday afternoon after 4 p.m. to say that all lanes in the area were blocked due to a collision.

Toronto police said two vehicles were involved in the collision.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that a woman in her 50s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. At least one more patient was being assessed at the scene.