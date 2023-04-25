OPP make arrest in pair of Fergus shoplifting cases

See more sharing options

Wellington County OPP have made two arrests in connection with an ongoing serial shoplifting investigation in Fergus.

The thefts occurred on March 28 and April 11, both at the same retail store on Tower Street South.

In both incidents, hundreds of dollars worth of cosmetics were stolen.

Investigators say they were able to identify two individuals through video surveillance.

A 36-year-old woman from Fergus was charged with two counts of theft and will appear in a Guelph court on June 16.

A 37-year-old man, also from Fergus, was charged with one count of theft and is due back in court June 6.