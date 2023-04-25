Alberta expands abilities of Sheriffs to catch people with outstanding warrants

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government has announced the creation of a “Fugitive Apprehension Sheriffs Support Team” — also known as FASST.

The United Conservative government has earmarked $2 million in Budget 2023 to hire 20 new sheriffs for the team.

The province will further expand the sheriffs’ responsibilities with the goal of apprehending people with outstanding warrants before they can re-offend.

Recruiting and training will start fall 2023. FASST is expected to be fully live March 2024.

The province says that as of February 2023, there were “4,200 prolific violent offenders with outstanding warrants in Alberta.”

A news release said FASST will ensure those “accused and convicted of crimes are swiftly brought to justice.”

The team will help local police catch high-priority offenders, the UCP government said.

“Alberta is establishing this team to take away a threat that can affect any Albertan, regardless of the community they call home,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis. “FASST will play an essential role in arresting those who hurt others and ensuring that they see their day in court.”

The new funding will mean other police resources can be used on other priorities, like ongoing criminal investigations and community policing efforts, the UCP said.

“These new resources will allow us to provide much-needed specialized supports across the province, as well as more safety and security when the people we serve need it most,” said Farooq Sheikh, chief of Alberta Sheriffs.

There are currently five types of sheriffs in Alberta: law courts/legislature/inmate transport, communications/surveillance, traffic, fish and wildlife.

Ellis said $27.3 million would be invested in new positions and for rural crime initiatives, including two plain clothes teams that will help RCMP with criminal surveillance.

