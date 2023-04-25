Menu

Canada

Churchill Falls interruption leaves thousand in the dark in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2023 2:25 pm
Quebec’s electric utility says thousands are without power in the province after a problem at the Churchill Falls generating station in Labrador.

A Hydro-Québec spokesman says the station experienced a sudden interruption Tuesday, which triggered protection mechanisms that responded by cutting power, adding the utility is investigating what happened.

Around noon, the provincially-owned utility reported just under 500,000 clients without electricity across the province, including Montreal and the Quebec City area.

That number dipped to below 300,000 about 90 minutes later.

Earlier this month, an ice storm hit the province, knocking out power to 1.1 million customers — some for as long as one week.

As well, the provincially-owned utility was hit two weeks ago with a cyberattack that knocked offline its website and mobile application, with a pro-Russian hacker group claiming responsibility.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

