Stolen Volkswagen crashes in Guelph, police looking for suspect

The Guelph Police Service is investigating a crash involving a stolen vehicle.
Officers were called to an area of York Road and Wyndham Street South just before 8 a.m. Monday.
Investigators say they found a silver Volkswagen with significant front-end damage mounted on a curb.
They learned from an eyewitness that he heard the driver of the Volkswagen say that he is a suspended driver.
Police say he was seen removing the plates from the Volkswagen and then leaving the scene in a black four-door sedan.
Investigators say the Volkswagen was reported stolen Sunday evening outside a restaurant on Gordon Street.
They are looking for a man in his 30s with a thin build and tattoos on both forearms. He was last seen in a white Toronto Maple Leafs T-shirt and black vest.
Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7431 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
