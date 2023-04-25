Strongest geomagnetic storm in decades seen from only a few B.C. locations

On Sunday evening, North America experienced the strongest geomagnetic storm in decades and B.C. was mostly covered in cloud.
This powerful solar storm hit Earth on April 23 at 10:37 a.m. PT and sparked aurora shows worldwide.
According to Space.com, “Geomagnetic storms are disturbances to Earth’s magnetic field caused by solar material from coronal mass ejections (CME) — large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the sun’s atmosphere. This particular geomagnetic storm was triggered by a CME which left the sun on April 21.”
The strength of this event caused rare purple and pink colours to be seen in the sky, rather than the usual green and red.
The Aurora was seen as far south as Arizona and California.
However, while B.C. was mostly covered in cloud, some lucky residents did catch a glimpse, depending on their location.
