Strongest geomagnetic storm in decades seen from only a few B.C. locations

On Sunday evening, North America experienced the strongest geomagnetic storm in decades and B.C. was mostly covered in cloud.

This powerful solar storm hit Earth on April 23 at 10:37 a.m. PT and sparked aurora shows worldwide.

According to Space.com, “Geomagnetic storms are disturbances to Earth’s magnetic field caused by solar material from coronal mass ejections (CME) — large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the sun’s atmosphere. This particular geomagnetic storm was triggered by a CME which left the sun on April 21.”

Enough already! 240 gigawatts at this time. Metro Vancouver is a great place to live but when it comes to #AuroraBorealis there seems to be a strong correlation with overcast skies and rain. Easily the biggest geomagnetic storm in recent decades is underway above. @Magnetodawn pic.twitter.com/sNU5MSRxEa — Peter Vogel (@PeterVogel) April 24, 2023

Geomagnetic Storm Continues pic.twitter.com/7mdcqNqjMf — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) April 24, 2023

The strength of this event caused rare purple and pink colours to be seen in the sky, rather than the usual green and red.

The Aurora was seen as far south as Arizona and California.

Strongest geomagnetic storm in decades is bringing amazing Northern Lights displays incredibly far south into California. https://t.co/P1MDUVC4Li — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) April 24, 2023

1:33 Northern lights take over Saskatchewan sky

However, while B.C. was mostly covered in cloud, some lucky residents did catch a glimpse, depending on their location.

View image in full screen The lights seen over Qualicum Beach on the morning of April 24. Karen Gold

View image in full screen Trying to see the geomagnetic storm among the clouds in Port Hardy. Tim Viers

View image in full screen The geomagnetic storm as seen from Merville in the Comox Valley. Sue Pedersen

View image in full screen The geomagnetic storm seen from Haida Gwaii. Ashley Bruce

View image in full screen The lights as seen from Valdes Island Sunday evening. Hugh Blackman