Strongest geomagnetic storm in decades seen from only a few B.C. locations

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 6:43 pm
The geomagnetic storm as seen from Merville in the Comox Valley
The geomagnetic storm as seen from Merville in the Comox Valley . Sue Pedersen
On Sunday evening, North America experienced the strongest geomagnetic storm in decades and B.C. was mostly covered in cloud.

This powerful solar storm hit Earth on April 23 at 10:37 a.m. PT and sparked aurora shows worldwide.

According to Space.com, “Geomagnetic storms are disturbances to Earth’s magnetic field caused by solar material from coronal mass ejections (CME) — large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the sun’s atmosphere. This particular geomagnetic storm was triggered by a CME which left the sun on April 21.”

The strength of this event caused rare purple and pink colours to be seen in the sky, rather than the usual green and red.

The Aurora was seen as far south as Arizona and California.

Click to play video: 'Northern lights take over Saskatchewan sky'
Northern lights take over Saskatchewan sky

However, while B.C. was mostly covered in cloud, some lucky residents did catch a glimpse, depending on their location.

The lights seen over Qualicum Beach on the morning of April 24.
The lights seen over Qualicum Beach on the morning of April 24. Karen Gold
Trying to see the geomagnetic storm among the clouds in Port Hardy.
Trying to see the geomagnetic storm among the clouds in Port Hardy. Tim Viers
The geomagnetic storm as seen from Merville in the Comox Valley
The geomagnetic storm as seen from Merville in the Comox Valley. Sue Pedersen
The geomagnetic storm seen from Haida Gwaii
The geomagnetic storm seen from Haida Gwaii. Ashley Bruce
The lights as seen from Valdes Island Sunday evening.
The lights as seen from Valdes Island Sunday evening. Hugh Blackman

 

BC weatherAurora BorealisGeomagnetic stormaurora borealis bcaurora borealis vancouverBC geomagnetic stormgeomagnetic storm bcgeomagnetic storm North America
