Hope and Glory up for adoption after 8 dogs found roaming free in Ontario town

Hope and Glory were among the eight dogs that Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth (HSKWSP) officers recently found roaming around a small town northwest of Stratford.

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth (HSKWSP) says it received a number of calls about large dogs running around the town of Mitchell, Ont.

When officers got to Mitchell, four of the dogs were captured safely, while the remaining members of the squad were picked up over the next few days after calls to the HSKWSP .

“We suspect all eight dogs are from the same household as many have similar features and are roughly the same age,” said Amber Gaynor, Stratford Perth animal centre manager.

“All (of the) dogs came in with dirty coats, some had matted fur, one was suffering from an ear infection, another needed a dental cleaning, and all suffered from varying levels of being underweight.”

Three of the dogs have already found new homes according to the HSKWSP while four others are still available. The last of the dogs is still receiving medical treatment.

The Humane Society says provincial police in Perth County are investigating the incident and if anyone has any info, they can reach the OPP at 519-348-9700.

The agency also notes, that between its Kitchener and Stratford locations, there are 50 dogs, 71 cats and 40 small animals up for adoption.