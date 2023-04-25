Tiny home community planned at former Peterborough Humane Society property

Send this page to someone via email

The former Peterborough Humane Society property will become a site for a tiny home community to assist homeless individuals in the city thanks to a new partnership between two organizations.

On Tuesday Habitat for Humanity Peterborough & Kawartha Region (Habitat PKR) and Peterborough Action for Tiny Homes (PATH) announced the purchase the property on Lansdowne Street East, with the property to be leased to PATH over three years to create a transitional housing setup.

PATH aims to initially establish 15 sleeping cabins (or tiny homes) behind the existing building on the property by next year before expanding up to 30. The building closed earlier this year when the humane society relocated to its newly built animal care centre on Technology Drive.

PATH notes that the existing building will offer washroom, kitchen and shower facilites and is within transit line boundaries. PATH says they were aware of the building’s sale by Mayor Jeff Leal.

“It’s one of the really great things about the site — we can adapt to the building that’s existing to provide those wraparound services without a lot of new infrastructure,” said Keith Dalton, PATH’s land acquisitions lead.

Susan Zambonin, Habitat PKR CEO, says the partnership gives PATH a boost to provide the unhoused population with a safe place to connect, heal and build community.

“Our vision at Habitat for Humanity is a world where everyone has a safe and decent place to live,” she said.

PATH chairperson Trish Campbell says the partnership helps her organization’s “dream to become a reality.” Since 2021, the organization has advocated for the use of sleeping cabins with wraparound supports to help those experiencing homelessness.

In December 2022, city council by an 8-3 vote turned down a temporary bylaw use to allow PATH to place 10 tiny homes on private, vacant land at the former United Canadian Malt property at Park and Lansdowne streets. Council asked PATH to find other potential locations and present a plan to council in 2023.

“This is the birth of a creative relationship to respond to Peterborough’s housing and homelessness crisis,” said Campbell.

The City of Peterborough in December 2022 reported that there were 314 individuals identified as experiencing homelessness. The city provides approximately 106 shelter beds for families, youth and adults.

Dalton says the Lansdowne Street East land was the “missing piece” in the organization’s plans. He says the location is “not too far out of town” but notes it’s not in a highly residential area, compared with the Park Street location.

“So we don’t expect to be seeing much impact on the neighbourhoods,” he said.

Efforts can now advance on further financial and in-kind support, PATH said.

Over the next few weeks, technical studies will be conducted on the property. PATH is expected to hold an open house on its plans sometime in May.

Residents who have questions or comments, or would like to submit statements of support, can send them via email at pathadm22@gmail.com.

Zambonin notes Habitat PKR also has long-term plans for the property to help provide additional affordable housing following the three-year deal with PATH.

“For us, if we can get (the property) rezoned, we’ll eventually put some commercial on the main floor and condos above it — it would be ideal for affordable home ownership,” she said.

