Body discovered by dog walker in King, Ont. deemed a homicide

York Regional Police say the body of a dead person, initially found by someone walking their dog, is being investigated as a homicide following a post-mortem.

Investigators said on Sunday morning, a citizen had called police reporting they had found a deceased person along a trail just northwest of a college campus near Dufferin Street and 15th Sideroad.

Officers went to the area and found a man’s body who was later identified as 18-year-old Zackhry Ramnath from the Montreal area.

The circumstances surrounding the death were considered to be suspicious, police said.

Homicide investigators had taken over and through a post-mortem examination on Monday, the death was confirmed to be a homicide.

Police would not release the cause of death. Investigators said they believe the incident was targeted.

“Investigators are appealing to witnesses who can help retrace the victim’s whereabouts and activities leading up to when his body was found on April 23, 2023,” police said. “Anyone with dashcam or video surveillance in the area, to contact police as soon as possible.”