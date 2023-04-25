Body discovered by dog walker in King, Ont. deemed a homicide

York Regional Police say the body of a dead person, initially found by someone walking their dog, is being investigated as a homicide following a post-mortem.
Investigators said on Sunday morning, a citizen had called police reporting they had found a deceased person along a trail just northwest of a college campus near Dufferin Street and 15th Sideroad.
Officers went to the area and found a man’s body who was later identified as 18-year-old Zackhry Ramnath from the Montreal area.
The circumstances surrounding the death were considered to be suspicious, police said.
Homicide investigators had taken over and through a post-mortem examination on Monday, the death was confirmed to be a homicide.
Police would not release the cause of death. Investigators said they believe the incident was targeted.
“Investigators are appealing to witnesses who can help retrace the victim’s whereabouts and activities leading up to when his body was found on April 23, 2023,” police said. “Anyone with dashcam or video surveillance in the area, to contact police as soon as possible.”
- Parole Board says measures needed to ‘protect society’ as Canadian terrorism convict is released
- A pride flag was set on fire at a N.S. high school. The community is speaking out
- Quebec man charged with first-degree murder in woman’s death south of Montreal
- One of Quebec’s most wanted alleged criminals arrested for murder, kidnapping
Comments