Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tueday, April 25

Protecting Saskatchewan’s waters, police calling for bail reform and visiting Israel and Jordan in Travel Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, April 25, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Protecting Saskatchewan’s waterways and wetlands

Saskatchewan is known for its many beautiful lakes and abundance of fresh water and wetlands.

Helping to protect the province’s natural resource of water is the Saskatchewan Association of Watersheds.

The association’s executive director, Bridget Andrews, explains the work they do and how the public can help protect Saskatchewan’s waterways.

Saskatoon police calling for changes to Canada’s bail system

Canada’s premiers met with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police virtually on April 21, with the bail system at the top of the agenda.

Police have been calling for changes to the Criminal Code to address concerns with the bail system as it exists now.

Saskatoon police Deputy Chief Cam McBride looks at those concerns and what prompted this call for action.

Exploring the land of the Bible in Travel Tips

It’s the trip of a lifetime — visiting Israel and Jordan to explore the land of the Bible.

Czarina Sastaunik from Uniglobe Travel was in Israel this past fall. She shares her experience and addresses any safety concerns people may have travelling to the region.

Sastaunik also looks at the deal of the day and some of the places people will visit when they travel to Israel and Jordan.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, April 25

