Saskatoon golf courses tee up for Friday opening date

Saskatoon residents can get ready to reserve their tee time as Holiday Park, Wildwood, and Silverwood golf courses get ready to open up for the season.
Reservations open Wednesday at 9 a.m. in-person, online on the city’s website, or by phone:
- Holiday Park Golf Course, phone: 306-975-3325, at 1630 Ave. U South, 27 holes will open on Friday, April 28 at 9 a.m.
- Wildwood Golf Course, phone: 306-975-3320, at 4050 8th St. E., 18 holes will open on Friday, April 28 at 9 a.m.
- Silverwood Golf Course, phone: 306-975-3314, at 3503 Kinnear Ave., 18 holes will open on Friday, April 28 at 9 a.m.
Golfers can work their mean hook and slice as the driving ranges for Holiday Park and Silverwood are currently open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
