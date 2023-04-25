Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Saskatoon golf courses tee up for Friday opening date

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 10:32 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon residents can get ready to reserve their tee time as Holiday Park, Wildwood, and Silverwood golf courses get ready to open up for the season.

Reservations open Wednesday at 9 a.m. in-person, online on the city’s website, or by phone:

  • Holiday Park Golf Course, phone: 306-975-3325, at 1630 Ave. U South, 27 holes will open on Friday, April 28 at 9 a.m.
  • Wildwood Golf Course, phone: 306-975-3320, at 4050 8th St. E., 18 holes will open on Friday, April 28 at 9 a.m.
  • Silverwood Golf Course, phone: 306-975-3314, at 3503 Kinnear Ave., 18 holes will open on Friday, April 28 at 9 a.m.
Trending Now

Golfers can work their mean hook and slice as the driving ranges for Holiday Park and Silverwood are currently open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 

Advertisement
More on Sports
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSportsGolfGolf CoursesWildwoodHoliday ParkSilverwood
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers