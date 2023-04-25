Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

German president set to tour B.C.’s Lower Mainland

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2023 3:20 pm
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during a luncheon at the official residence of the German ambassador to Canada during an official visit in Ottawa, on Monday, April 24, 2023. Steinmeier is in the Lower Mainland today on the third day of his four-day trip to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during a luncheon at the official residence of the German ambassador to Canada during an official visit in Ottawa, on Monday, April 24, 2023. Steinmeier is in the Lower Mainland today on the third day of his four-day trip to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Germany’s president is visiting the Lower Mainland Tuesday, on the third day of his four-day trip to Canada.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier is slated to take a tour of the Burnaby fuel cell company Cellcentric before going to Vancouver for a roundtable discussion with German and Canadian business representatives.

He will later be greeted by Premier David Eby, will tour Vancouver Harbour by boat and visit the University of B.C.’s Smart Hydrogen Energy District – a soon-to-open hydrogen fueling station.

Click to play video: 'NATO members have agreed Ukraine will join alliance: Stoltenberg'
NATO members have agreed Ukraine will join alliance: Stoltenberg

Steinmeier was in Ottawa on Monday when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a German plane airlifted 58 Canadians out of Sudan as a conflict escalated in the country’s capital.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

At a reception in Ottawa, Steinmeier said growing global autocratic rule is putting inclusion and the rule of law at risk, and democracies must secure and protect those values against attack.

Steinmeier will travel north to Yellowknife and Tuktoyaktuk on Wednesday for events, including meetings with government officials and a tour of the Canadian Armed Forces’ Joint Operations Centre in the North.

 

More on Canada
politicsGermanyWorldfederal politicsInternational PoliticsFrank-Walter Steinmeiergerman presidentgerman president canadagerman president in canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers