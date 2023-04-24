Menu

Comments

Crime

Kidnapping charges laid against 5 accused of snatching man from Port Moody gym

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 8:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Police stage dramatic rescue in Metro Vancouver kidnapping'
Police stage dramatic rescue in Metro Vancouver kidnapping
WATCH: Port Moody and Vancouver police are investigating the Wednesday kidnapping of a man from outside a Port Moody gym. Global News has learned that man has been recovered and is alive. Rumina Daya reports.
Kidnapping charges have been approved against five people accused of snatching a man off the street in Port Moody last week and holding him against his will for days.

Police with multiple agencies, including the Vancouver Police Department, RCMP and Port Moody Police Department (PMPD) staged a dramatic operation in Mission and Maple Ridge on Friday, and successfully rescued the victim — a man in his 40s.

Click to play video: 'VPD release surveillance video of west-side kidnapping victim'
VPD release surveillance video of west-side kidnapping victim

On Saturday, Port Moody police said they had served multiple warrants across the Lower Mainland and had arrested five suspects in total.

On Monday, the PMPD confirmed charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence against Nathaniel Lecky, Michael Albrecht, Cameron Duffin, Oliver Hanson and Delaney Donaghy.

The motive in the kidnapping and any potential connections between he suspects and the victim remain unclear.

Witnesses told Global News the victim was grabbed as he was coming out of Innovative Fitness on Murray Street in the busy “Brewers Row” neighbourhood of Port Moody on Wednesday morning.

Click to play video: 'Global BC at 60: The kidnapping of Abby Drover'
Global BC at 60: The kidnapping of Abby Drover

They described the victim’s feet hanging out of the open door of a van as he was punched by two people wearing masks.

One witness said they tried to pull the victim from the van, to no avail. Another witness described trying to block the suspects’ vehicle with their own, resulting in the kidnappers driving over a grassy boulevard to escape.

