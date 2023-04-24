Ontario announces more doctor spots for Queen’s University school of medicine

Send this page to someone via email

In total, Queen’s University will have 14 undergraduate and 22 post-graduate medical seats added to its complement of spots for aspiring doctors between 2023 and 2028.

The announcement was made Monday, April 24th, in Durham Region where Queen’s has a medical education partnership with Lakeridge Health.

“With this new campus what we’re actually doing is having 20 medical students who will do their whole education based in Durham Region at Lakeridge Health,” said Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences Dr. Jane Philpott.

She added that the majority of the new positions, 60 per cent, are earmarked for family physicians aimed at addressing the general practitioner shortage in the province.

“The satellite campus at Lakeridge Health will be only for students who are committed to becoming family doctors. ”

Philpott says this won’t singlehandedly solve the family doctor shortage, saying there are other initiates along with this one that need to occur.

“We are simultaneously working on developing new models, practice models for family doctors so that hopefully more of them can work in teams because we know that there’s such a dramatic shortage of family doctors.”

All six of Ontario’s medical schools are being granted an increase in undergraduate and post graduate seats that will be available over the next five years.

According to the provincial government, by 2028 Ontario will have 1,212 undergraduate and 1,637 post-graduate seats. With the announcement, Queen’s University’s total will be 134 undergraduate and 178 post-graduate positions by 2028.