Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario announces more doctor spots for Queen’s University school of medicine

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 6:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Province announces more doctor spots for Queen’s University school of medicine'
Province announces more doctor spots for Queen’s University school of medicine
WATCH: The undergraduate and post graduate positions will be rolled out between 2023 and 2028 and by the end of that time the university will have a total of 134 undergraduate and 178 post graduate positions.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In total, Queen’s University will have 14 undergraduate and 22 post-graduate medical seats added to its complement of spots for aspiring doctors between 2023 and 2028.

The announcement was made Monday, April 24th, in Durham Region where Queen’s has a medical education partnership with Lakeridge Health.

“With this new campus what we’re actually doing is having 20 medical students who will do their whole education based in Durham Region at Lakeridge Health,” said Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences Dr. Jane Philpott.

Read more: New clinic could be just what the doctor ordered for Kingston, Ont. health care

She added that the majority of the new positions, 60 per cent, are earmarked for family physicians aimed at addressing the general practitioner shortage in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

“The satellite campus at Lakeridge Health will be only for students who are committed to becoming family doctors. ”

Philpott says this won’t singlehandedly solve the family doctor shortage, saying there are other initiates along with this one that need to occur.

Trending Now

“We are simultaneously working on developing new models, practice models for family doctors so that hopefully more of them can work in teams because we know that there’s such a dramatic shortage of family doctors.”

Read more: How to find a family doctor in each province and territory

All six of Ontario’s medical schools are being granted an increase in undergraduate and post graduate seats that will be available over the next five years.

According to the provincial government, by 2028 Ontario will have 1,212 undergraduate and 1,637 post-graduate seats. With the announcement, Queen’s University’s total will be 134 undergraduate and 178 post-graduate positions by 2028.

More on Health
KingstonnewsQueen's UniversityDoctorsFamily PhysiciansGeneral PractitionersUndergraduatePost-graduateSchool of Medicine
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers