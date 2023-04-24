Menu

Fire

Edmonton crews battle grass fire at northwest corner of Anthony Henday

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted April 24, 2023 5:45 pm
Edmonton fire crews work to knock down a grass fire at 127 Street and Anthony Henday Drive Monday, April 24, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton fire crews work to knock down a grass fire at 127 Street and Anthony Henday Drive Monday, April 24, 2022. Global News
A grass fire was burning near the northwest corner of Anthony Henday Drive Monday afternoon, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS).

At 2:25 p.m., the first call came in reporting a grass fire at 127 Street and the Henday.

At first, six units were dispatched, with the first showing up just 11 minutes after the first call was received, EFRS said.

Three more units were added to the fire response later, according to the service.

The fire was one of several fires that sparked Monday, with two on the north side stretching crews thin in the early morning, EFRS said.

More on Canada
EdmontonEdmonton TrafficEdmonton fireEdmonton Fire Rescue ServicesGrass FireAnthony Hendaygrass fire edmonton
