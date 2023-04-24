Edmonton crews battle grass fire at northwest corner of Anthony Henday

Send this page to someone via email

A grass fire was burning near the northwest corner of Anthony Henday Drive Monday afternoon, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS).

At 2:25 p.m., the first call came in reporting a grass fire at 127 Street and the Henday.

At first, six units were dispatched, with the first showing up just 11 minutes after the first call was received, EFRS said.

Three more units were added to the fire response later, according to the service.

The fire was one of several fires that sparked Monday, with two on the north side stretching crews thin in the early morning, EFRS said.