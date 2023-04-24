21-year-old junior hockey player identified as Lake Louise avalanche victim

Send this page to someone via email

The Rocky Rams Junior Hockey team has identified 21-year-old Cale Stecyk as the man killed in the Lake Louise avalanche this past weekend.

The Red Deer, Alta., native was with two other people when they passed through a closed-off area of the Lake Louise Ski Resort Saturday afternoon. The area known as West Bowl, was closed for avalanche risk.

Avalanche Canada says on its website that the skier-triggered, Size 3 avalanche was reported to be 200 metres wide and 550 metres long, with a crown depth of 40 to 50 centimetres.

According to Avalanche Canada, a Size 3 avalanche “could bury and destroy a car, damage a truck, destroy a small building, or break a few trees.”

Two of the three people were buried in the avalanche, police said. One of the two was only partially buried and able to get out, however Stecyk was fully buried. After he was pulled from snow, rescue efforts were made but he did not survive.

The assistant captain played three seasons with the Rocky Mountain House, Atla. team.

“The Rocky Rams would like to pass along our condolences to the Stecyk family as we grieve with them during this tragic time on the passing of #19 Cale Stecyk,” the team said in a statement.

“Cale touched all our lives for the better and we were proud to be a part of his life during his Jr. Hockey career. His infectious smile made a lasting impact on all that knew him and will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.

“The Rams organization would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support that we have all received from the Hockey Community and from friends and family at this time.”

Ski patrol quickly responded to a 911 call and RCMP as well as Parks Canada rescue dogs also responded to the call.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased,” reads a statement from the resort.

“This is also a serious reminder of the dangers of entering closed terrain.”

The resort said both Parks Canada and EMS were contacted and an avalanche rescue team was dispatched to the location.

On Friday, Avalanche Canada tweeted a warning to not be fooled by warm temperatures at lower elevations, noting there are still winter avalanche problems in the alpine.

— with files from Jayme Doll, Emily Mertz and Meghan Cobb, Global News